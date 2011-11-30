* Coordinated central bank liquidity measures boost oil * China lowers bank reserves in action to shore up economy * Coming up: EIA oil stocks data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. crude futures rose sharply on Wednesday on news of coordinated central bank actions to address global liquidity problems and better-than-expected data on private sector hiring in November in the United States. Central banks from the leading developed economies said they will take coordinated steps to prevent a lack of liquidity in the global financial system. U.S. employers added 206,000 private sector jobs in November, the ADP National Employment Report said, above expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs. Gains in October and September were revised higher. China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009. Euro-zone finance ministers agreed to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the IMF for more help. Investors awaited the U.S. EnergyUPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday. * NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on Wednesday. 9:15 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.05 1.26 1.3% 98.92 101.75 99,069 311,735 CLc2 101.13 1.25 1.3% 99.06 101.81 27,955 68,451 LCOc1 111.60 0.78 0.7% 109.65 112.03 108,842 223,511 RBc1 2.5864 0.0473 1.9% 2.5290 2.5896 946 30,385 RBc2 2.5770 0.0372 1.5% 2.5250 2.5890 6,866 48,752 HOc1 3.0463 0.0252 0.8% 2.9983 3.0536 1,282 35,219 HOc2 3.0608 0.0272 0.9% 3.0100 3.0685 10,520 65,721 * NYMEX crude oil for January rose $1.26 to $101.05 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. in volume of 99,069 lots.