* Domestic crude, distillate, gasoline stocks rise-EIA * Liquidity move by central banks fuels early rally * China lowers bank reserves in action to lift economy * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. crude futures rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as a move by top central banks to prevent a global liquidity crunch eased some economic worries, but an unexpected rise in domestic crude inventories limited gains.UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.36 0.57 0.6% 98.92 101.75 284,562 320,858 CLc2 100.46 0.58 0.6% 99.06 101.81 67,162 74,483 LCOc1 110.52 -0.30 -0.3% 109.65 112.03 223,175 223,511 RBc1 2.5584 0.0186 0.7% 2.5250 2.6024 42,065 28,815 RBc2 2.5744 0.0162 0.6% 2.5466 2.6167 23,219 49,842 HOc1 3.0251 -0.0085 -0.3% 3.0100 3.0685 66,151 33,338 HOc2 3.0329 -0.0041 -0.1% 3.0150 3.0734 27,971 65,516 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Nov 29 30D AVG Nov 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 594,891 611,677 660,593 1,302,512 -7,062 RBOB 95,716 132,583 133,597 266,266 207 HO 141,946 160,302 142,196 271,199 602