* U.S. jobless claims up, highest since late October * Goldman sees recession threat due to euro zone crisis * China's factory sector shrinks on weakening demand NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. crude futures fell back on Thursday after government data showed that new filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week to their highest level since late October, a bad sign for oil demand. Before release of the data, crude was up slightly in choppy trading, having recovered from earlier losses driven by persistent worries about a slowdown in Europe's economy that analysts fear could sharply cut oil demand. Crude futures were under pressure as manufacturing activity contracted across Europe and most of Asia, according to Thursday's economic reports. Goldman Sachs warned of a potential sharp drop in oil demand as it saw the crude oil market navigating between currently tight physical conditions and the threat the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic recession in the near future. The early slide came following relief sparked by Wednesday's coordinated action by top top central banks to prevent a global liquidity crunch. New claims for state unemployment benefits climbed to a seasonally adjusted 402,000 in the week to Nov. 26, from an upwardly revised 396,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims at 390,000. The jobless claims data precede's Friday's non-farm payrolls data for November. A Reuters poll forecast that overall non-farm payrolls rose 122,000 this month.UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Friday. 9:08 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.08 -0.31 -0.3% 99.88 100.99 49,154 320,858 CLc2 100.14 -0.29 -0.3% 99.96 101.06 9,836 74,483 LCOc1 109.43 -1.09 -1.0% 109.10 111.24 71,443 231,067 RBc1 2.5515 -0.0069 -0.3% 2.5505 2.5798 4,179 28,815 RBc2 2.5663 -0.0081 -0.3% 2.5633 2.5929 3,034 49,842 HOc1 3.0034 -0.0226 -0.7% 3.0014 3.0401 10,261 33,338 HOc2 3.0129 -0.0200 -0.7% 3.0122 3.0482 5,557 65,516 * NYMEX crude oil for January fell 28 cents to $100.08 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. in volume of 49,154 lots.