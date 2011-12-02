* Unemployment rate drops to 8.6 pct from 9 percent * Iran geopolitical tensions raise supply risk fears * CFTC-Specs raise oil net longs in week to Nov. 29 NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2 year low, seen supportive for demand, and on geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear program, stoking supply disruption worries. U.S. crude posted its first weekly gain in three weeks, despite persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and data midweek showing a surprise big increase in domestic crude inventories last week. The day's high of $101.56 penetrated technical resistance at $101.52, signaling a potential further gain to $102.88, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. RBOB gasoline futures rose more than 2 percent, leading the energy complex, on follow-through buying after late Thursday's disclosure by Sunoco Inc. that it was shutting down one of its East Coast refineries while it waited for a buyer to step forward. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.6 percent in November, a 2-1/2 year low, from 9.0 percent in October, the biggest decline since January, the U.S. Labor Department said. Nonfarm payrolls rose 120,000, with private sector jobs up 140,000 and government jobs down 20,000. Despite the data, the pace of hiring remained too slow to significantly quicken the economic recovery, analysts said. Rising tensions between western governments and Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil exporter, have kept oil prices rising, despite signs of weakening economy in Europe and slower factory activity in China, the No. 2 oil consumer. In other news, two major financial trade groups sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates U.S. futures markets, over new rules to crack down on commodity speculation. FUNDAMENTALS * NYMEX January crude settled at $100.96 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.76 percent.UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * Institute of Supply Management non-manufacturing index for November, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday. * U.S. factory orders and durable goods for October, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.96 0.76 0.8% 99.76 101.56 231,454 275,858 CLc2 101.09 0.76 0.8% 99.89 101.68 51,874 72,214 LCOc1 109.94 0.95 0.9% 108.62 110.41 151,940 182,388 RBc1 2.6162 0.0583 2.3% 2.5823 2.6500 42,421 45,256 RBc2 2.6224 0.0499 1.9% 2.5896 2.6478 24,378 25,740 HOc1 2.9900 0.0205 0.7% 2.9679 3.0286 42,919 82,973 HOc2 2.9999 0.0185 0.6% 2.9775 3.0348 20,932 37,734 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Dec 01 30D AVG Dec 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 437,233 544,164 657,485 1,310,747 -7,257 RBOB 129,485 124,250 133,597 266,266 207 HO 101,815 193,666 142,196 271,199 602