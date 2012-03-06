NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks jumped 4.6 million barrels last week, much larger than the 800,0000-barrel rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was down $1.98, or 1.86 percent at $104.74 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EST (2136 GMT). It traded down $1.83, or 1.71 percent, at $104.89 before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released.

In London, ICE April Brent crude was down $1.66, or 1.34 percent, at $122.14. It was down $1.60, or 1.29 percent, at $122.20 before the data was issued. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)