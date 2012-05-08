NEW YORK May 8 Brent crude oil futures dropped
for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as post-election
uncertainty in Greece deepened Europe's political and economic
turmoil and worries about growing U.S. crude inventories
persisted, both adding to oil demand concerns.
In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $112.73 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, the lowest
Brent front-month settlement since Feb. 2. In five days, Brent
front-month crude has fallen $6.93, or 5.79 percent, the biggest
five-day loss since Oct. 4, 2011, when prices fell 6.86 percent,
according to Reuters data.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)