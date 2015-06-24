June 24 U.S. production of corn-based ethanol
climbed to a record high last week, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday, while declining stockpiles
boosted futures <0#1ZE:> for the biofuel.
Average ethanol production reached 994,000 barrels per day
in the week ended June 19, up 14,000 bpd from a week earlier.
The rate of production surpassed the previous record of 992,000
bpd achieved in the weeks ended June 5, 2015 and Dec. 19, 2014.
Ethanol makers boosted output as profit margins increased,
with corn prices near five-year lows. Lower gasoline
prices also boosted fuel demand in the early days of the summer
driving season.
Supplies of ethanol fell 878,000 barrels to 19.84 million
barrels, smallest since the week ended Jan. 2, EIA data showed.
Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade reversed from
earlier losses after data was released, with ethanol for July
delivery up 0.006 cent at $1.55 cents per gallon at 9:45
a.m. CDT (1445 GMT).
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Galloway)