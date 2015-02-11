Feb 11 Stockpiles of U.S. ethanol rose to the
largest in more than two years as producers of the grain-based
biofuel boosted output for the first time in three weeks, U.S.
Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
Makers of the gasoline additive had reduced production from
record levels as profit margins declined amid the large
supplies. But ethanol makers still were grinding through a
record-large U.S. corn crop, of which more than a third is used
in biofuel production.
Ethanol stocks climbed 149,000 barrels to 21.14 million
barrels in the week ending Feb. 6, the most since the week of
June 15, 2012.
Average output was up 13,000 barrels per day to 961,000 bpd,
rising after declining two weeks in a row. However, the output
remained below the record production of 992,000 bpd seen in
December, the EIA data showed.
U.S. grain handler and ethanol maker The Andersons Inc
on Tuesday said profit margins in biofuel were well
below margins seen last year, and were expected to average lower
throughout 2015.
Ethanol futures at the Chicago Board of Trade were
down 1 percent at $1.45 per gallon as of 9:49 a.m. CST (1549
GMT), tumbling to session lows after the release of the EIA
figures.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)