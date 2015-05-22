NEW YORK May 22 Shipments of ethanol into
Kinder Morgan's terminal at the U.S. hub of Argo,
Illinois, were disrupted this week due to a train derailment at
the company's terminal, a company spokesman told Reuters on
Friday.
Two cars of a train carrying ethanol and operated by CN
Railroad derailed inside the facility's fenceline at about 6
a.m. on Thursday, the spokesman said.
"There was no release of product and no environmental
issue," he said on Friday in an emailed statement. "Deliveries
are expected to resume tonight."
The terminal has a storage capacity of 2.5 million barrels
for chemicals, petroleum and residual fuel oil.
