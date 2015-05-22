NEW YORK May 22 Shipments of ethanol into Kinder Morgan's terminal at the U.S. hub of Argo, Illinois, were disrupted this week due to a train derailment at the company's terminal, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Two cars of a train carrying ethanol and operated by CN Railroad derailed inside the facility's fenceline at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, the spokesman said.

"There was no release of product and no environmental issue," he said on Friday in an emailed statement. "Deliveries are expected to resume tonight."

The terminal has a storage capacity of 2.5 million barrels for chemicals, petroleum and residual fuel oil.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)