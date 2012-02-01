FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates neared 11-month lows on Wednesday, as the ECB's
recent injection of almost half a trillion euros in 3-year loans
and the prospect of more to come later in the month continued to
drive rates towards 1 percent.
The European Central Bank's 489 billion euros injection of
ultra-long-term funds has seen the amount of excess liquidity in
the banking system balloon to record levels and is
putting heavy downward pressure on the rates banks charge each
other in open markets.
With banks awash with long-term funds, they took 116 billion
euros in one-week funds at an ECB refinancing operation on
Tuesday, 16 billion less than the previous week and slightly
under than the 120 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
on Wednesday to 1.115 percent from 1.125 percent, the lowest
since the beginning of March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.409 percent from 1.418 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.745 percent from 1.754
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, now at 490 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations - fell to 0.396 percent from 0.401 percent.
Overnight rates also inched down to 0.380 percent from
0.385 percent the previous day.
While it is still not clear whether the money from
December's 3-year ECB loan operation is filtering through to
companies and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Friday the move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".
Data showed on Friday that before the ECB 3-year loans were
taken, lending to euro zone companies fell at the fastest pace
on record in December. On Wednesday the ECB latest survey of
banks showed a major toughening of banks' lending rules was
expected in the coming months while demand for loans is expected
to plunge.
The ECB will offer another round of 3-year loans on Feb. 29.
Draghi and others have said they again expect "substantial
demand" meaning market rates are expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months. Some money market
experts also believe the bank may hold at least one more 3-year
operation after that.
Interbank money markets, often the source of lending to the
wider economy, remain dysfunctional as a result of the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis. While short-term lending has improved in
recent weeks, money market traders say banks remain reluctant to
lend to peers for longer than a month.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are currently depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period and
currently stand at a still-hefty 472 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the main policy rate
due to the excess cash, and the overnight deposit rate at 0.25
percent serves as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
