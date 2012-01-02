FRANKFURT, Jan 2 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell sharply as the new year got
underway in European markets on Monday, pushed down by the glut
of excess cash created by the ECB's recent bumper injection of
ultra-long and ultra-cheap three-year liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the longer-term
money -- operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of
them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
The move has seen the amount of cash in the euro zone
financial system balloon, adding serious downward pressure on
rates banks charge each other in lending markets. With the
traditional tense end-of-year period now in the rearview mirror,
is beginning to exert its influence more.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.343 percent from 1.356 percent on Friday.
Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates
eased to 1.606 percent from 1.617 percent, while 12-month rates
dropped to 1.937 from 1.947 percent.
One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which sits at a staggering 430 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.652
percent from 0.677 percent.
Overnight rates bucked the trend, rising to 0.629
percent from 0.399 percent.
Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's
sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend
to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB.
Latest figures show banks deposited 414 billion euros at the
central bank overnight, not far off the 452 billion record
reached last week. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained
extremely high at almost 15 billion euros.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
