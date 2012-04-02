FRANKFURT, April 2 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit a new 21-month lows on Monday as the European
Central Bank's injection of over 1 trillion euros into the euro
zone's financial system over the past couple of months continued
to exert downward pressure.
The ECB gave euro area banks over 1 trillion euros in the
form of 3-year loans in December and February to revive the
inter-bank lending market. Since the first dose in December,
Euribor rates have fallen by about 45 percent.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.771 percent from 0.777 percent, the lowest level since the
late June 2010.
Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.072 percent from 1.078 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.410 percent from 1.416
percent.
The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, bucked the trend and inched up 0.318
percent from 0.316 percent. Overnight rates also rose,
to 0.388 percent on Friday from 0.349 percent the previous day.
The ECB offers banks 0.25 percent for overnight deposits, a
rate that marks a floor for market rates.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010.
Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and that official interest rates stay at
their current record low of 1 percent for an extended spell.
The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money
market but the situation remains difficult. Banks are parking
much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility,
with the latest data showing the amount at 779 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)