FRANKFURT, May 2 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh 23-month lows on Wednesday, weighed down by the record amount of cash the European Central Bank has pumped into financial markets since late last year. The ECB, which is expected to keep official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, has poured over 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year funding into the banking system since the end of December, driving interbank rates to half of what they were last August. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Wednesday, hitting 0.704 percent from 0.708 percent - the lowest since June 2010. Six-month rates fell further below 1 percent to 0.992 percent from 0.998 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.303 percent from 1.311 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates continued to bump around all-time lows. The rate inched down to 0.316 percent from 0.317 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.344 percent from to 0.346 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed. Three-month rates fell to 0.916 percent from 0.920 percent while overnight rates rose to 0.321 percent from 0.318 percent. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 789 billion euros. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)