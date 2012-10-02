FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Tuesday after the latest economic data
came in weak, increasing expectations that the European Central
Bank could ease its policy later this year.
Data showed on Monday that manufacturing activity in the
euro zone fell to levels not seen since early 2009 during the
darkest days of the worst recession since World War II. The
contraction suggested the 17-country euro zone could struggle to
avoid falling back into recession.
While markets expect another rate cut this year, the ECB is
expected to keep its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent this week as it wants to keep some weapons in its
arsenal.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.220
percent from 0.223 percent.
Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late
last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
ultra long-term loans.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.435
percent from 0.438 percent. One-week rates ticked
down to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent while Eonia overnight
rates fell to 0.095 percent from 0.107 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
decreased to 0.637 percent from 0.639
percent and overnight dollar rates fell to 0.318 percent from
0.322 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 295 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 534 billion euros.
