FRANKFURT, May 2 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Thursday as the European Central Bank's Governing Council met in Bratislava to set interest rates for the 17 countries that use the euro. Pressure is growing on the ECB to reduce rates further after euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 percent in April, well below the ECB's target of below, but close to 2 percent. Weak business survey data and a drop in German business morale in April also added to rate cut expectations. ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio reiterated last week that the ECB stood ready to act should the economy deteriorate further, saying the bank still had room to cut rates below the current record low of 0.75 percent. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.207 percent. The six-month rate ticked down to 0.313 percent from 0.315 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.102 percent from 0.085 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.47778 percent from 0.48000 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.30111 percent from 0.30222 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 310 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)