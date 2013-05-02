FRANKFURT, May 2 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates remained unchanged on Thursday as the European Central
Bank's Governing Council met in Bratislava to set interest rates
for the 17 countries that use the euro.
Pressure is growing on the ECB to reduce rates further after
euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 percent in April, well below the
ECB's target of below, but close to 2 percent.
Weak business survey data and a drop in German business
morale in April also added to rate cut expectations.
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio reiterated last week
that the ECB stood ready to act should the economy deteriorate
further, saying the bank still had room to cut rates below the
current record low of 0.75 percent.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.207 percent.
The six-month rate ticked down to 0.313 percent from 0.315
percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.102 percent
from 0.085 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.47778 percent from 0.48000 percent and one-week
rates decreasing to 0.30111 percent from 0.30222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 310 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
