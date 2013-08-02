FRANKFURT, Aug 2 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Friday after the European Central
Bank reaffirmed it would keep interest rates low for an extended
period of time, but did not indicate it was planning any
immediate easing.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5
percent at its policy meeting on Thursday and confirmed that
they will remain there for some while to come and could yet fall
further.
ECB President Mario Draghi also said that expectations of
rate hikes in money markets were, "according to our assessment
unwarranted."
Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the end of June
that it could soon start reducing its bond purchases had send a
shockwave across global markets, pushing up money market rates
in Europe, which the ECB countered with forward guidance.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.228 percent.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.341 percent
from 0.340 percent while the one-week rate dipped
to 0.105 percent from 0.106 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
eased back to 0.093 percent after rising to 0.143
percent in the prior session in a usual end-of-the-month jump.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49167 percent from 0.49000 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.30667 percent from 0.30500 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 256 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess
liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in
the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money
market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit
rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
