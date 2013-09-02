FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Monday as euro zone factory activity increased in August, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to take fresh policy action to help buoy the economy. Strong orders for manufactured goods helped euro zone factory activity rise at the fastest pace in over two years in August and led to backlogs of work for the first time since mid-2011, a survey showed on Monday. "Monetary policy is gaining traction," Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding said in a research note. The ECB Governing Council discussed cutting rates in July but decided against and instead said it would keep rates at record lows for an extended period. The Council holds its next policy meeting on Thursday. Signs of economic recovery have reduced pressure for a cut since the policymakers last met, though their forward guidance has failed to bring down market rates. ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said in a weekend newspaper interview the ECB is closely watching money market rates and will make sure they do not rise too far. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose on Monday to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.344 percent from 0.343 percent while the one-week rate dipped to 0.097 percent from 0.098 percent. On Friday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 1.07 percent from 0.076 percent as banks prepared for the end of the month period. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.50833 percent and one-week rates also steady, at 0.30667 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 238 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". A Reuters poll of traders showed last week they did not expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level. The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)