FRANKFURT, Jan 3 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates continued a pacey slide on Tuesday, pushed down by the glut of excess cash created by the ECB's recent bumper injection of ultra-long and ultra-cheap three-year liquidity. Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the long-term loans -- operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending. The record injection has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system and with the traditional tense end-of-year period now in rearview mirror, the money is beginning to exert a freer influence on market rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.333 percent on Tuesday from Monday's 1.343 percent. Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates eased to 1.598 percent from 1.606 percent, while 12-month rates dropped to 1.930 from 1.937 percent. One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at a staggering 440 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.626 percent from 0.652 percent. Overnight rates dropped to 0.390 percent from 0.629 percent. Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB. Latest figures show banks deposited 446 billion euros at the central bank overnight, not far off the 452 billion record reached last week. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained extremely high at almost 15 billion euros.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.