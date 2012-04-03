FRANKFURT, April 3 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit new 21-month lows on Tuesday, pulled down by
the record amounts of cash the European Central Bank has flooded
financial markets with since late last year.
The ECB gave euro area banks over 1 trillion euros in the
form of 3-year loans in December and February to revive the
inter-bank lending market. Since the first dose in December,
Euribor rates have fallen by about 45 percent.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
again on Tuesday hitting 0.770 percent, the lowest level since
June 2010.
Six-month rates fell to 1.070 percent from
1.072 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.407
percent from 1.410 percent.
The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, inched down to 0.317 percent from 0.318
percent. Overnight rates also dropped, falling to 0.347
percent from 0.388 percent.
Newly created dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending
rates mirrored the falls. 3-month rates dropped to
0.956 percent from 0.957 percent, while overnight rates
rose to 0.319 percent from 0.314.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above
the euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010.
Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and that official interest rates stay at
their current record low of 1 percent for an extended spell.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
The central bank's recent cash injections have helped the
money market but the situation remains difficult. Banks are
parking much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight
facility, with the latest data showing the amount at 779 billion
euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)