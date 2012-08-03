FRANKFURT, Aug 3 The euro zone's key
bank-to-bank lending rate remained at an all-time low on Friday,
with further falls now capped after the European Central Bank's
president raised doubts about the prospect of pushing the
deposit rate into negative territory.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on Thursday increased
expectations the bank could cut rates below the current record
low of 0.75 percent, but, at the same time tempered expectations
of the central bank starting to charge banks for depositing
funds with the ECB overnight.
"On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate
decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are
largely unchartered waters."
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move will nurture a return
of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look
for more profitable options.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.375
percent.
Other key rates rose slightly. Six-month Euribor rates
ticked up to 0.659 percent from 0.657 percent and
shorter-term one-week rates increased to 0.097
percent from 0.096 percent while overnight rates eased
to 0.109 percent from 0.112 percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor
rates they pay.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.862 percent from 0.874
percent, while overnight dollar rates inched down to 0.330
percent from 0.331 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's
deposit facility to the bank's current account.
But with the monthly reserves cycle nearing its end and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has stabilised.
A total of 324 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 530 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
