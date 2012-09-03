FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new all-time lows on Monday as expectations grew
that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates this
week to help combat the euro zone crisis.
The reduction in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank
rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money
markets with cheap longer-term loans.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.276
percent from 0.278 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.533
percent from 0.537 percent, while shorter-term one-week rates
inched up to 0.091 percent from 0.090 percent.
Eonia overnight rates also edged up, to 0.110 percent
from 0.106 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.728 percent from 0.742
percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 346 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
edged up to 541 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)