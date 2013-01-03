FRANKFURT, Jan 3 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were hardly changed on Thursday from the previous day after comments from a clutch of European Central Bank policymakers eroded hopes they will cut official rates next week. Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said late last month he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative". Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a record low of 0.75 percent. A third board member, Peter Praet, said earlier last month there was little room to cut. The ECB kept rates on hold last month despite new forecasts suggesting the euro area economy will contract in 2013. Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying there had been a "wide discussion" about rates, had fuelled expectation shortly after December's policy meeting that the bank could cut rates further. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched up to 0.189 percent from 0.188 percent. The six-month rate rose to 0.320 percent from 0.319 percent while the one-week rate edged lower to 0.079 percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell back to 0.062 percent, having jumped to 0.131 percent earlier in the week. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.53333 percent from 0.53417 percent and one-week rates down at 0.37333 percent from 0.37500 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)