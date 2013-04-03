FRANKFURT, April 3 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained on hold on Wednesday as markets wait to hear whether the European Central Bank on Thursday will give any hints of easing its policy in the coming months. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates in its April policy meeting, but markets will be listening closely to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference for any signals that the bank could cut rates or install new non-standard measures in the months ahead. To ensure the euro zone financial system is lubricated properly, the ECB is already offering banks unlimited liquidity with loans up to 3 months, and reserves the option to provide them with more funding certainty over a longer horizon by laying on another 3-year funding operation, as it did a year ago. Some ECB policymakers, including Benoit Coeure and Panicos Demetriades, have also raised the possibility of the central bank taking measures to help small businesses receive loans. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.331 percent from 0.332 percent and the one-week rate ticked down to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.070 percent from 0.112 percent after the end of the quarter passed. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50300 percent from 0.50900 percent and one-week rates down to 0.32300 percent from 0.32800 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 365 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate, which stands at 0.75 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)