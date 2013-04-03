FRANKFURT, April 3 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained on hold on Wednesday as markets wait to
hear whether the European Central Bank on Thursday will give any
hints of easing its policy in the coming months.
The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates
in its April policy meeting, but markets will be listening
closely to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference for any
signals that the bank could cut rates or install new
non-standard measures in the months ahead.
To ensure the euro zone financial system is lubricated
properly, the ECB is already offering banks unlimited liquidity
with loans up to 3 months, and reserves the option to provide
them with more funding certainty over a longer horizon by laying
on another 3-year funding operation, as it did a year ago.
Some ECB policymakers, including Benoit Coeure and Panicos
Demetriades, have also raised the possibility of the central
bank taking measures to help small businesses receive loans.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.210 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.331 percent from 0.332 percent
and the one-week rate ticked down to 0.083 percent
from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to
0.070 percent from 0.112 percent after the end of the quarter
passed.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50300 percent from 0.50900 percent and one-week
rates down to 0.32300 percent from 0.32800 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 365 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates
below the ECB's refinancing rate, which stands at 0.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)