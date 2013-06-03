FRANKFURT, June 3 The main Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were unchanged on Monday, holding steady as the
European Central Bank weighs up whether to take fresh policy
action on Thursday.
Annual inflation ticked up to 1.4 percent in May, from 1.2
percent in April, easing concerns about deflation to some extent
and taking some pressure off the ECB to act again.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last month that the bank
would monitor economic data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate, currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
But ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said last Wednesday
the bank had not yet decided whether to cut into negative
territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding
their money overnight.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.200 percent.
The six-month rate inched up to 0.299 percent from 0.298
percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.087 percent. On Friday, the overnight Eonia rate rose
to 0.114 percent from 0.073 percent as banks prepared for the
end-of-month funding crunch.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week
rates easing to 0.27556 percent from 0.27667 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 254 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)