FRANKFURT, July 3 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates inched up on Wednesday as the markets are increasingly expecting the European Central Bank to refrain from easing its monetary policy stance in this week's policy meeting. The ECB Governing Council is seen keeping interest rates at 0.5 percent when it meets on Thursday while stressing that the euro zone - unlike the United States - is in no shape yet to cope with a normalisation of its monetary policy stance. Banks took almost 10 billion euros less in the ECB's main weekly refinancing operation this week than last, which will reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the system. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 286 billion euros, which, however, is still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.222 percent from 0.221 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.342 percent from 0.341 percent while the one-week rate bucked the trend and fell to 0.092 percent from 0.093 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.082 percent from 0.085 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.45875 percent from 0.45625 percent and one-week rates up to 0.29000 from 0.28750 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)