FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained steady on Tuesday as data increasingly
shows that the euro zone economy is on the mend, easing pressure
on the European Central Bank to take fresh policy action to help
buoy the economy.
Strong orders for manufactured goods helped euro zone
factory activity rise at the fastest pace in over two years in
August and led to backlogs of work for the first time since
mid-2011, a survey showed on Monday.
The ECB Governing Council discussed cutting rates in July
but decided against and instead said it would keep rates at
record lows for an extended period. The Council holds its next
policy meeting on Thursday.
Signs of economic recovery have reduced pressure for a cut
since the policymakers last met, though their forward guidance
has failed to bring down market rates.
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said in a weekend newspaper
interview the ECB is closely watching money market rates and
will make sure they do not rise too far.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, on Tuesday
stayed at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.342
percent from 0.344 percent while the one-week rate
remained at 0.097 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate
reversed to 0.079 percent after jumping to 1.07 percent
in the previous session as banks prepared for the end of the
month period.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 253 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of euro traders showed on Monday they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)