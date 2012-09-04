FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday on expectations that
the European Central Bank could cut interest rates this week to
help combat the euro zone crisis.
The drop in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates
that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets
with cheap longer-term loans.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.273
percent from 0.276 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.528
percent from 0.533 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
inched down to 0.090 percent from 0.091 percent.
Eonia overnight rates ticked down, to 0.108 percent
from 0.110 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.722 percent from 0.728
percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 341 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
edged down to 538 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)