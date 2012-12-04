FRANKFURT, Dec 4 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Tuesday as expectations for a cut in interest rates at Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting faded. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut interest official rates further, helping market rates find support. Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters last week said the ECB will trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent on Thursday. They were split down middle over the possibility of a rate cut early next year. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched up to 0.191 percent from 0.190 percent, having stayed close this level in previous sessions. The six-month rate eased to 0.341 percent from 0.342 percent and the one-week rate inched up to 0.077 percent from 0.076 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.077 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.57462 percent from 0.57615 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.35000 percent from 0.34769 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 634 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Asked about the idea last month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)