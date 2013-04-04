FRANKFURT, April 4 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting at which the bank is expected to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent. Investors will listen closely to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference for any signals that the bank could be ready to ease policy in the months ahead. Earlier, the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a radical overhaul of its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet target and pledging to double its government bond holdings in two years. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.330 percent from 0.331 percent, and the one-week rate stayed at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent from 0.070 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50200 percent from 0.50300 percent and one-week rates down at 0.32200 percent from 0.32300 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 372 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)