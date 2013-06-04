FRANKFURT, June 4 The main Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged for the fourth session running on Tuesday, holding steady as the European Central Bank weighs up whether to take fresh policy action on Thursday. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the currency bloc is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad. Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80 economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming months. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.200 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.3 percent from 0.299 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from 0.114 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.46111 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week rates down at 0.27111 percent from 0.27556 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 283 billion euros ($369 billion), helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)