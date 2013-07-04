FRANKFURT, July 4 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Thursday as markets expect the European Central Bank to refrain from easing its monetary policy stance at its policy meeting. The ECB Governing Council is seen keeping interest rates at 0.5 percent later on Thursday while stressing that the euro zone - unlike the United States - is in no shape yet to cope with a normalisation of its monetary policy stance. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.222 percent. The six-month rate was also unchanged, at 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.094 percent from 0.092 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained at 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46000 percent from 0.45875 percent and one-week unchanged at 0.29000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector fell to 267 billion euros, but is still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)