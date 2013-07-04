FRANKFURT, July 4 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were unchanged on Thursday as markets expect the
European Central Bank to refrain from easing its monetary policy
stance at its policy meeting.
The ECB Governing Council is seen keeping interest rates at
0.5 percent later on Thursday while stressing that the euro zone
- unlike the United States - is in no shape yet to cope with a
normalisation of its monetary policy stance.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at
0.222 percent.
The six-month rate was also unchanged, at
0.342 percent, while the one-week rate ticked up
to 0.094 percent from 0.092 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
remained at 0.082 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46000 percent from 0.45875 percent and one-week
unchanged at 0.29000 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 267 billion euros, but is still high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)