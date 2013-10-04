FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate inched higher on Friday after European Central Bank policymakers tempered expectations the central bank would launch a fresh round of long-term loans soon. ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said after the central bank's meeting on Wednesday the ECB had no need for now to offer a new round of ultra-cheap long-term loans because liquidity in the banking system was abundant. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure added on Thursday that central banks must be wary of offering liquidity on such easy terms that it deters some euro zone banks from necessary restructuring. With excess liquidity in the banking system declining, many economists expect the ECB to launch a new round of long-term cheap loans to encourage banks to lend to the wider economy and to keep money market interest rates under control. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the ECB was "particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates which could threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low. He stopped short of announcing any immediate action. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent. The six-month Euribor rate stayed at 0.338 percent while the one-week rate inched higher to 0.099 percent from 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.079 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 217 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)