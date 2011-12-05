FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Monday as tensions on the interbank market, highlighted by a jump in borrowing from the European Central Bank, offset expectations of an interest rate cut. The recent jump in both borrowing from and overnight deposits at the ECB have highlighted the freeze in traditional interbank lending markets, which have tightened up over fears about the euro zone debt crisis, forcing banks to make greater use of the ECB's limit-free loans. Overnight deposits hit a gigantic 333 billion euros on Monday (for story click ), the highest since June 2010, a point in time when banks had the specific issue of paying back the first of three huge ECB one year loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose in response to 1.470 percent from 1.469 percent. Six-month rates inched up to 1.703 percent from 1.699 percent while 12-month rates rose to 2.036 percent from 2.033 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which fell slightly to 306 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- ticked up to 0.895 percent from 0.892 percent. Overnight rates eased to 0.725 percent from 0.736 percent. There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. Last week, 192 institutions borrowed a combined 265.5 billion euros of 7-day funding from the central bank, a new 2-1/2 year high. Another 38.6 billion euros was taken in longer-term 3-month loans. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it would ensure price stability against threats in either direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened. The ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar with the matter say. It is also expected to cut its main interest rate for the second month running, a move that would take it back to a record low of 1.0 percent or lower if the bank decides a 50 basis point cut is required. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click: here For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: r.reuters.com/wer86p For graphic of ECB government bond buying: link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)