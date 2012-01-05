FRANKFURT, Jan 5 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the 12th session running to
their lowest in nearly nine months on Thursday, pulled down by
the ECB's recent record injection of almost half a trillion
euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans -
operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
The move has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the
financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year
period now in the rearview mirror for money markets, the
overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on lending
rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.303 percent - the lowest since early April - from
Wednesday's 1.319 percent.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.573 percent from 1.586 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.903 from 1.918
percent.
One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which sits at 416 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.584 percent from
0.606 percent.
Overnight rates edged down to 0.395 percent from
0.396 percent.
Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's
sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend
to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB.
Latest figures show banks deposited 444 billion euros at the
central bank overnight, close to an all-time record set a day
earlier. Emergency overnight borrowing also eased to 4.78
billion euros from just over 15 billion euros.
Bloated after gorging themselves at last month's 3-year cash
handout, banks trimmed their intake of 1-week funding on Tuesday
to 130 billion euros. On Wednesday they also halved the amount
of dollar funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from
$50 billion.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year