FRANKFURT, Jan 5 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the 12th session running to their lowest in nearly nine months on Thursday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity. Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending. The move has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year period now in the rearview mirror for money markets, the overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on lending rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.303 percent - the lowest since early April - from Wednesday's 1.319 percent. Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates eased to 1.573 percent from 1.586 percent, while 12-month rates dropped to 1.903 from 1.918 percent. One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at 416 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.584 percent from 0.606 percent. Overnight rates edged down to 0.395 percent from 0.396 percent. Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB. Latest figures show banks deposited 444 billion euros at the central bank overnight, close to an all-time record set a day earlier. Emergency overnight borrowing also eased to 4.78 billion euros from just over 15 billion euros. Bloated after gorging themselves at last month's 3-year cash handout, banks trimmed their intake of 1-week funding on Tuesday to 130 billion euros. On Wednesday they also halved the amount of dollar funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from $50 billion.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year