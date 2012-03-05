FRANKFURT, March 5 Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates eased further on Monday, weighed down
by the one trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year liquidity
that the ECB has pumped into the money market over the last two
months to fend off a credit crunch.
The second 530 billion euro dose of cheap European Central
Bank money came after banks took 489 billion euros in the
December tranche and is seen pushing bank-to-bank lending rates
close to record lows last seen in March 2010.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.934 percent from 0.948 percent, the lowest level since
October 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.242 percent from 1.254 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.572
percent from 1.584 percent.
The 3-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to a record 808 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations, smashing the
previous record of 535 billion set earlier this year.
Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.328 percent from 0.334 percent, while overnight rates
dipped to 0.360 percent from 0.370 percent the previous day.
The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
But after Wednesday's second dose of ultra-long funds, the
market believes that rates may well get close to 2010-levels.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating
3-month rates to fall to 0.665 percent by May, with an
additional drop to 0.635 percent by September.
Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the euro
zone managed to avoid a credit crunch as bank lending to
companies stabilised in January, ECB data showed on Monday.
The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
The ECB wants last week's second 3-year tender to be the
last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will
become too reliant on the funds.
Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash
in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well
below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's
0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for
market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)