FRANKFURT, July 5 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to their lowest level in more than two years on Thursday, hours before the European Central Bank is expected to announce a cut in its policy rates. The ECB meets on Thursday to decide on the euro zone's interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0 percent. A key question for short-term market interest rates is whether the bank will also cut its overnight deposit rate, now at 0.25 percent. The rate is acting as a floor for money market rates and cutting it would give bank-to-bank rates further room to fall. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.641 percent from 0.645 percent, hitting the lowest since April 2010. Other key rates also decreased. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.920 percent from 0.923 percent and shorter-term one week rates dipped to 0.313 percent from 0.317 percent. Overnight rates remained at 0.332 percent. Euribor, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates edged up to 0.996 percent from 0.991 percent. ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet said last week. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 777 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - also puts downward pressure on market rates. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)