FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates resumed their downtrend on Monday, inching lower
after rises the previous two sessions.
A Reuters poll gave an 80 percent chance the ECB will hold
its main refinancing rate at 0.75 percent next Thursday, though
most of the 73 analysts polled expected it will cut to a new
record low of 0.5 percent within the next few months.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.196
percent from 0.197 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.381 percent from 0.385
percent. The one-week rate edged lower to 0.078
percent from 0.079 percent, while the overnight Eonia rate
jumped to 0.090 percent from 0.079 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last
November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with
ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by
removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 670 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
