FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked down on Wednesday, a day before the European Central Bank's policy meeting, slowly finding a floor after a year-long downtrend. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut official interest rates further, helping market rates find support. Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters last week said the ECB would trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent on Thursday. They were split down middle over the possibility of a rate cut early next year. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.190 percent from 0.191 percent, having hovered around this level in previous sessions. The six-month rate eased to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate remained unchanged at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.073 percent from 0.077 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also fell, with three-month rates dropping to 0.57077 percent from 0.57462 percent and one-week rates down at 0.34769 percent from 0.35000 percent in the previous session. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 630 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Asked about the idea last month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)