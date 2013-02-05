FRANKFURT, Feb 5 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
The ECB is widely expected to leave its main rate at a
record low of 0.75 percent. A Reuters poll of 75 economists
forecast last week the ECB would not change its rates until July
2014 at least - the end of the forecast horizon.
Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan.
25 that banks would repay early 137 billion euros in long-term
loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity in the
financial system to around 484 billion euros.
In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the
banking system with two offerings of three-year loans, one in
December 2011 and one in February 2012 as it tried to avert a
credit crunch.
The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the
rates banks charge each other on lending markets, but a further
significant repayment could drive rates higher.
On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
were unchanged at 0.233 percent.
The six-month rate held steady at 0.380 percent and the
one-week rate stayed at 0.084 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.079 percent from 0.081
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48364 percent from 0.47636 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.32727 percent from 0.32182 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)