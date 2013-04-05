FRANKFURT, April 5 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Friday, waiting for fresh policy action from the European Central Bank after it opened the door to a cut in official interest rates as soon as next month. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank's policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. Draghi also opened the way for the ECB to take fresh 'non-standard measures' - steps other than rate moves, such as government bond purchases or funding operations like the twin 3-year loans it offered banks just over a year ago. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.326 percent from 0.330 percent, and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.074 percent from 0.072 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.49900 percent from 0.50200 percent and one-week rates down at 0.32000 percent from 0.32200 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 364 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)