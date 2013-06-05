FRANKFURT, June 5 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged for the fifth session running on Wednesday, holding steady as market expectations for fresh European Central Bank action in its Thursday meeting have diminished. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the currency bloc is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad. Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80 economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming months. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.200 percent. The six-month rate remaines at 0.300 percent while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.088 percent from 0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained at 0.078. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week rates up to 0.27222 percent from 0.27111 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 283 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)