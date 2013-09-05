FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained steady on Thursday as investors expect the
European Central Bank to offer little new in its assessment of
the euro zone economy.
Recent economic data has shown the euro zone economy is on
the mend, but lending to households and companies, particularly
in the periphery remains weak.
On Wednesday, a survey showed that euro zone businesses had
their best month in over two years in August as orders increased
for the first time since mid-2011.
The ECB Governing Council discussed cutting rates in July
but decided against and instead said it would keep rates at
record lows for an extended period. The Council holds its next
policy meeting on Thursday.
Signs of economic recovery have reduced pressure for a cut
since the policymakers last met, though their forward guidance
has failed to bring down market rates.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.344
percent from 0.343 percent while the one-week rate
remained at 0.097 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
fell to 0.073 percent from 0.080 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 243 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of euro traders showed on Monday they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
