FRANKFURT, July 6 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates plunged to their lowest levels on record on Friday, after the ECB cut euro zone interest rates to a historic low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero. The ECB's overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. Cutting the rate to zero is an unprecedented move and one the ECB hopes will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, saw its biggest fall on record to hit an all time low of 0.549 percent, down from 0.641 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.831 percent from 0.920 percent, shorter-term one week rates fell to 0.208 percent from 0.313 percent, while overnight rates which do not yet factor in the benefit of the cut, inched down to 0.332 percent. Euribor, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates saw less dramatic falls, edging down to 0.991 percent from 0.996 percent, the overnight rates climbed to 0.344 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.