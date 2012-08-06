FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Bank-to-bank lending rates
inched lower on Monday after the European Central Bank fuelled
expectations for another interest rate cut next month.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting last Thursday "but the Governing Council in its entirety
decided this was not the time."
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its key rate below its record low of 0.75 percent, but also
tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks for
depositing funds with it overnight.
"On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate
decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are
largely unchartered waters."
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.374
percent from 0.375 percent.
Other key rates also fell slightly. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.658 percent from 0.659 percent and
shorter-term one-week rates decreased to 0.096
percent from 0.097 percent. Overnight rates bucked the
trend and rose to 0.111 percent from 0.109 percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor
rates they pay.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.831 percent from 0.862
percent, while overnight dollar rates inched down to 0.329
percent from 0.330 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's
deposit facility to the bank's current account.
But with the monthly reserves cycle nearing its end and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has stabilised.
A total of 300 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 550 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
