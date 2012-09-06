FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Thursday on hopes that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates later in the day to help combat the euro zone crisis. The drop in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. A central bank source said on Wednesday that Thursday's ECB policy meeting would focus mainly on a new bond-purchase plan, which meant there "would be no time to discuss interest rates". A Reuters poll published on Aug. 29 showed economists were split over whether the ECB would cut. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.266 percent from 0.269 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.518 percent from 0.521 percent and shorter-term one-week rates inched down to 0.088 percent from 0.089 percent. Eonia overnight rates bucked the trend and rose to 0.107 percent from 0.102 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates dipped to 0.719 percent from 0.722 percent, while overnight rates remained at 0.305 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 347 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 533 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)