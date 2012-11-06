FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Tuesday, finding further support as a year-long downtrend levels out ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision on Thursday. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The ECB has also cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent and is expected to hold rates unchanged its next policy meeting on Thursday. A Reuters poll gave an 80 percent chance the ECB will hold its main refinancing rate, though most of the 73 analysts polled expected it will cut to a new record low of 0.5 percent within the next few months. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.196 percent. The rate fell on Monday but was unchanged during the previous two sessions. The six-month rate eased to 0.377 percent from 0.381 percent on Tuesday. The one-week rate edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078 percent, while the overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.089 percent from 0.090 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose, with three-month rates up at 0.58462 percent from 0.58077 percent. Overnight rates inched up to 0.30923 percent from 0.30846 percent. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 676 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)