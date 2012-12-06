FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates steadied on Thursday ahead of a European Central
Bank meeting at which policymakers are expected to leave
official interest rates unchanged.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since
November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking
system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely
priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will
cut official interest rates further, helping market rates find
support.
Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters last
week said the ECB would trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to
0.5 percent on Thursday. They were split down middle over the
possibility of a rate cut early next year.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at
0.190 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.339 percent from 0.340 percent
and the one-week rate dipped to 0.076 percent from
0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.069
percent from 0.073 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were up, with three-month rates rising
to 0.57462 percent from 0.57077 percent and one-week rates up at
0.34846 percent from 0.34769 percent in the previous session.
The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in
euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for
the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
still extremely high at 613 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Asked about the idea last
month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)."
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)