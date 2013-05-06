FRANKFURT, May 6 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate rose on Monday as markets saw a smaller chance of
the European Central Bank cutting its overnight deposit rate
below zero in the near future.
Responding to a drop in euro zone inflation well below its
target level and rising unemployment, the ECB on Thursday
lowered its main rate by a quarter percentage point to a record
low 0.50 percent.
However, ECB policymakers on Friday played down prospects of
the bank cutting its deposit rate - currently at zero - into
negative territory any time soon, saying it was just one of
several possible treatments for the sickly euro zone economy.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked up to 0.202 percent from 0.201 percent.
The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.302 percent while the
one-week rate inched down to 0.082 percent from
0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.077
percent from 0.078 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.47556 percent from 0.47778 percent and one-week
down to 0.30000 percent from 0.30222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 315 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
