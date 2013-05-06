FRANKFURT, May 6 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Monday as markets saw a smaller chance of the European Central Bank cutting its overnight deposit rate below zero in the near future. Responding to a drop in euro zone inflation well below its target level and rising unemployment, the ECB on Thursday lowered its main rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.50 percent. However, ECB policymakers on Friday played down prospects of the bank cutting its deposit rate - currently at zero - into negative territory any time soon, saying it was just one of several possible treatments for the sickly euro zone economy. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up to 0.202 percent from 0.201 percent. The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.302 percent while the one-week rate inched down to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.077 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.47556 percent from 0.47778 percent and one-week down to 0.30000 percent from 0.30222 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 315 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)