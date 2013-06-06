FRANKFURT, June 6 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged for the sixth session running on
Thursday, holding steady as market expectations for fresh
European Central Bank action in its policy-setting Governing
Council meeting have diminished.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the currency bloc
is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven
by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad.
Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80
economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut
either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming
months.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.200 percent.
The six-month rate remained at 0.300 percent while the
one-week rate stayed at 0.088 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.081 percent from 0.078
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.27333 percent from 0.27222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 278 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)