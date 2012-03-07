FRANKFURT, March 7 Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by
the one trillion euros of low-cost three-year liquidity the
European Central Bank has pumped into the money market over the
last two months.
Banks took 530 billion euros in the second dose of cheap
central bank money last week after gorging on 489 billion euros
in December, and the liquidity is expected to push bank-to-bank
lending rates close to the record low of 0.634 percent seen in
March 2010.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.911 percent from 0.920 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.221 percent from 1.229 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.552
percent from 1.561 percent.
The 3-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to 803 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations.
Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.320 percent from 0.323 percent, while overnight rates
fell to 0.342 percent from 0.351 percent the previous day.
The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
But the market believes that rates may fall even further
than in 2010 as banks are awash with cash, and will be for a
long time.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating
3-month rates to fall to 0.695 percent by June, with a
further drop to 0.655 percent by September.
Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the euro
zone managed to avoid a credit crunch as bank lending to
companies stabilised in January, ECB data showed last week.
The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
The ECB wants last week's second 3-year tender to be the
last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will
become too reliant on the funds.
The enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)