FRANKFURT, March 7 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by the one trillion euros of low-cost three-year liquidity the European Central Bank has pumped into the money market over the last two months. Banks took 530 billion euros in the second dose of cheap central bank money last week after gorging on 489 billion euros in December, and the liquidity is expected to push bank-to-bank lending rates close to the record low of 0.634 percent seen in March 2010. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.911 percent from 0.920 percent, the lowest level since September 2010. Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.221 percent from 1.229 percent, while 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.552 percent from 1.561 percent. The 3-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess liquidity in the money market to 803 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to 0.320 percent from 0.323 percent, while overnight rates fell to 0.342 percent from 0.351 percent the previous day. The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. But the market believes that rates may fall even further than in 2010 as banks are awash with cash, and will be for a long time. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.695 percent by June, with a further drop to 0.655 percent by September. Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the euro zone managed to avoid a credit crunch as bank lending to companies stabilised in January, ECB data showed last week. The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy. Money market experts also report that some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market. The ECB wants last week's second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds. The enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)